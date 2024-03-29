News
DSS grants IPOB leader, Kanu, access to his doctor
The Department of State Services (DSS), on Thursday, granted IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu permission to be examined by a doctor of his choice.
This comes after a prolonged legal battle between Kanu’s lawyers and the DSS, with Kanu requesting access to his personal physicians for medical reasons.
According to Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, the doctor selected to perform the examination was deemed competent and was personally chosen by Kanu himself.
Ejimakor, taking to his X platform, wrote: “The jinx is finally broken. Today, a very competent doctor, personally chosen by Onyendu #MNK, met & examined him.
“It wasn’t easy, counting from last year when this should’ve happened. The indomitable #MnkLegalTeam also met with MNK today. It’s tough but we must not relent.”
Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, had previously argued that his client’s health had deteriorated significantly while in custody. The DSS, however, had maintained that Kanu was receiving adequate medical care within their facilities.
A court ruling in July 2023 had ordered the DSS to grant Kanu access to his medical records and doctors. The judge, however, stipulated that the examination be conducted under the supervision of the DSS, with the entire process documented for security purposes.
Further details regarding the doctor’s findings and any recommendations made are also not yet available.
