Kuriga: Kaduna govt offers slain teacher’s children scholarship, N10m

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Thursday, said that the state government will take responsibility for the education of the children of the Kuriga school teacher who died while in the custody of the abductors who invaded Kuriga community in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Governor Sani further announced that the state government would be supporting the family of the teacher, Malam Abubakar with the sum of N10 million.

The governor announced these measures while addressing the rescued schoolchildren at the government house in Kaduna before their departure to Kuriga, adding that his foundation, Uba Sani Foundation will provide free education to the 137 rescued Kuriga schoolchildren.

According to him, the abduction will not hinder academic activities in the community, adding that adequate security would be provided.

Sani said he had directed that renovation should be carried out in the schools where the students were abducted.

Read also: DSS grants IPOB leader, Kanu, access to his doctor

“I want to say here today, that all the 137, like I promised them, will be my students by the grace of God,” the governor said.

“I have already directed the Uba Sani Foundation which has been in existence for the past 16 years delivering free education and healthcare, to look after them.

“I have also directed that a lot of renovation be put in place in the community and the schools because to me, Kuriga community is one of the most peaceful communities in Kaduna state.”

Speaking on the late teacher, Gov Sani said the state government will support his children.

“All the children are back safely, but we lost only one teacher, and may his soul rest in peace.

“Mallam Abubakar was a good man, and his children have missed him. We all miss him. He was one of the most resourceful teachers in the school, but we lost him.

“The Kaduna State government will be supporting the children of Mallam Abubakar through school. We will also be supporting the family with N10 million because of what they went through.”

It will be recalled that in the early hours of Sunday, Sani announced the release of the students.

They were abducted by bandits on March 7 from their schools in the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA.

Sani said all the 137 abducted students were released except the teacher who died in captivity.

After their release on Sunday, the students underwent medical and psychological examinations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now