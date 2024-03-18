News
Again, bandits strike Kaduna community, abduct 87 in fresh attack
Deadly bandits have once again struck a community in Kaduna State where around 87 people were reportedly abducted.
According to reports, the fresh attack took place on Sunday night in Kajuru-Station in Kajuru local government area of the state.
The attack is also coming two days after 16 residents were kidnapped by another set of bandits from the Dogon-Noma community in the same local government area.
A youth leader in the community, Harisu Dari, who confirmed the fresh attack to journalists on Monday, said the heavily armed assailants stormed the village around 10 pm on Sunday night, shooting sporadically into the air.
Dari said apart from the residents who were abducted, the bandits also looted shops and food barns where they stole food items and other valuables.
“The villagers are traumatic with the sad development. The government needs to re-strategize in tackling these terrorists,” the youth leader lamented.
The new attack and kidnappings in the Kajuru council brings to 172 residents who have been abducted by bandits in the past two weeks.
And so far, security agencies seem to have become helpless as the terrorists are having a field day attacking the communities in Kajuru and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.
