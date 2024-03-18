Bauchi PDP youths, others protest suspension of Sen Ningi

Stakeholders of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in Bauchi State on Saturday, embarked on a peaceful protest in Ningi LGA against the suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

The protesters who were mainly youths under the coalition of PDP Youths Groups in the area, expressed their anger over the suspension of their member and representative at the Senate.

Recall that the Senate last week Tuesday suspended the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdu Ahmed Ningi over his allegations of budget padding by the Senate to the tune of N3.7tr.

The peaceful protest was received by the Chairman of the party in the LGA, Alh Dan Lamin who described the suspension as “Uncalled for and undemocratic.”

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions therefore demanded that the decision should be rescinded by the Senate because according to them, Abdul Ahmad Ningi did not contravene any known law of the country as the constitution guarantees him freedom of expression.

Leader of the Youths groups, Kamilu Barau Ningi said that they received the news of the suspension with a rude shock as what happened did not warrant such an action by the Senate.

He said that what the Senate should have done was to thoroughly investigate the veracity of the allegation and come out with the findings for Nigerians and others following the development to know exactly what transpired.

PDP Chairman in Ningi LGA, Alh Dan Lami commended the Youth groups for the peaceful manner they conducted the protest saying that the entire PDP members were in the support of the protest.

The PDP Chairman added that the party would pursue the matter diligently and legitimately until the truth was revealed about the alleged budget padding raised by the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Also Speaking, Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Hon Ibrahim Zubairu condemned the suspension of Sen Abdul Ningi from the Senate saying that it was undemocratic and unjustified.

According to him, the Senate took the decision to suspend him in haste in just one session without duly investigating the allegation raised and without giving him fair hearing.

He assured that the PDP in Ningi LGA was solidly behind the Senator saying that, “He is our leader, our mentor and our strong pillar of support. We will do everything possible to protect his integrity and political wellbeing.”

In his own remarks, the Member representing Burra Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Tanko Burra described the suspension as grave injustice to the Bauchi South Senatorial District which Sen Abdul Ahmad Ningi is representing.

The lawmaker said that there was no justification for the suspension calling on the Senate to as a matter of urgency, rescind the suspension and recall him immediately.

By Yemi Kanji

