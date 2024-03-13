Alleged Budget padding: Sen Ningi has courage, I will investigate —Bauchi Gov Mohammed

Following suspension of the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi, for three months for alleging that the National Assembly padded the 2024 N28.7tn budget, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has declared the support of the government for the embattled lawmaker.

Bala Mohammed who also declared his personal support to Abdul Ningi said that his government is ready to investigate the matter to ascertain the authenticity of the allegation.

The governor stated this on Wednesday during the opening of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the new Governor’s Office, Government House in Bauchi.

He said that although he was sad over the development, his government will dig into the matter to know what really happened.

According to him the Senate suspended Senator Ningi for saying the truth, adding that “Abdul Ningi has shown courage, hence he should be supported.”

BudgIT confirms Sen Ningi's budget padding allegation, says no detail for N3.7trn allocation

Bala Mohammed said that, “Yesterday, it was a double-edged sword for me, I was very sad, the Senate suspended one of our best from Bauchi State for saying the truth, for standing up to be the beacon of truth.”

He added that, “Senator Abdul Ningi, equally, I don’t know what we will do, but we will discuss privately to see what we can do to support him because I support him for whatever he is doing, that is the first of the opposition, especially if what he is saying is the truth.”

He stressed that, “We will make investigations to find out, especially if what he is saying is the truth. I am not too quick to go to media, but certainly, he has shown courage, he has shown that he is from Bauchi State and we have to be with him. The major thing on the table is how to navigate this trying period.”

By Yemi Kanji

