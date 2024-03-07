Metro
Bauchi Police arrests man for attempting to kill cousin over a woman
A 35 year old Medical Recorder with the Maternity Clinic, Kofar Ran, Bauchi, Mustapha Tahiti has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his cousin over the wife of his later elder brother.
He was arrested by the State Intelligence Department (SID) attached to Bauchi state Police Command as contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.
According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested on 6th March 2024 following credible intelligence available at the disposal of the Department.
He explained that the SID acted promptly, as the operatives picked up the suspect while allegedly planning to kill his cousin and his wife.
The PPRO added that on interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and stated that he filled a syringe with an insecticide chemical he bought which would been forcefully administered to the victims.
The suspect also allegedly said he would have carted away their valuables after he might killed both his brother and his wife.
However, the syringe filled with the deadly insecticide chemicals has been recovered as an exhibit.
“Further discreet investigation uncovered that the suspect had grudges with the victim for marrying his late elder brother’s wife, whom he loved dearly and wanted to marry.
“Unfortunately, the widow did not want to marry him as the suspect in his further confession, said that he had warned the victim several times not to marry the widow but he ignored the warning.
“While commending the efforts of the intelligence operatives and their swift proactive action, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of the discreet investigation.
“He assured the people of Bauchi State of his commitment and efforts towards curtailing crime and criminality through a distinct array of measures, including the deployment of more intelligence tentacles in the state”.
By: Yemi Kanji
