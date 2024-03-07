LOOTING: Police deploy operatives to guard govt warehouses, shopping malls in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has placed its operatives on red alert against any attack on warehouses and shopping malls.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Hundeyin, the command had tightened security around the different shopping malls and government warehouses with food items in the state to prevent possible attacks by hoodlums.

It will be recalled that there has been several incidents of attacks and looting of warehouses and food trucks in different parts of the country against the backdrop of the hardship and the cost of living crisis in the country,

Last week, some youths stole food items from trucks stuck in traffic along Kaduna Road in the Suleja area of Niger State.

The attackers reportedly overwhelmed the truck drivers and looted scores of bags of rice before they were dispersed by soldiers.

Also on Sunday, the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration confirmed the looting of its warehouse in Dei-Dei by residents in the FCT, over the economic hardship in the country.

Read also: BREAKING: NLC demands N794,000 minimum wage for workers in South West

Speaking further, Hundeyin said that the command was living up to its responsibility of providing security to all and sundry in Lagos.

He noted that the command was not anticipating any such attack, stressing that the deployment was to check acts of violence in the state.

Hide quoted text

“The Command is just being alive to its responsibilities. In fact, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, has deployed personnel to vulnerable places.

“Area Commanders, Heads of Tactical Teams and DPOs have also been briefed in that regard.

“Operatives of the state anti-crime outfit, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have also been briefed on the need to keep a close watch on government warehouses and malls, where food items and beverages are sold,” Hundeyin said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now