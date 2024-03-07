News
BREAKING: NLC demands N794,000 minimum wage for workers in South West
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, demanded N794,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the South-West region.
The South-West NLC chapter, through the Chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the labour union, Funmi Sessi, made the demand during her presentation at the ongoing public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.
Sessi averred that the demand was jointly agreed on by all the members of the union in the South West region.
Ripples Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, on January 30, 2024, inaugurated a 37-member panel on the new minimum wage in the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO:NLC refutes govt claims of fulfilling 80% of Oct 2023 agreement
Recall that the National Chairman of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, on February 11, demanded that the NLC may demand N1 million as the new minimum wage for government workers.
Ajaero stated this while featuring in an interview on Arise Television
He noted that the new demand became imperative against the background of Nigeria’s sky-high inflation.
“This N1 million may be relevant if the value of the Nigerian (Naira) continues to depreciate; if the inflation continues unchecked because the demand of labour is equally dependent on what is happening in the society,” Ajaero said.
