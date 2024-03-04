NLC refutes govt claims of fulfilling 80% of Oct 2023 agreement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged the Federal Government’s assertion that it has delivered on 80% of the terms agreed upon in a pact signed on October 2nd, 2023.

In a statement sent to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment by NLC’s Acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello, the union expressed concern about the government’s claims.

The statement, titled “HAS THE GOVERNMENT TRULY IMPLEMENTED THE OCTOBER 2, 2023 AGREEMENT?”, highlights the NLC’s anxieties regarding the implementation of the agreement. They argue that the government’s pronouncements have caused “a lot of worries” among its members.

The NLC emphasizes its role as a key stakeholder in the agreement and underscores the potential for the government’s claims to mislead the public. The statement further warns that such pronouncements could erode the necessary trust between the government, the Nigerian people, and organized labor.

Read Also: NLC protest over economic hardship unhealthy, unreasonable — Umahi

“As key stakeholders to that agreement, we feel compelled to address this issue as it may mislead the public and undermine the trust that ought to exist between the government and the Nigerian people especially that which ought to exist between us as social partners.

“Upon careful examination of the 15 points outlined in the October 2, 2023 agreement, it is evident that most of them have not been fully met.

“The promised N25,000 cash transfers to 15 million poor households have not materialized rather, all manners of sad tales verging on deep corruption and other mal-feasance have emerged from its management substantiating our earlier fears on the nature of the social register.

“The Agreement that all parties shall henceforth commit to the use of social dialogue in all of our engagements has not been adhered to as the Government has continued to deploy threats, intimidation, harassment, and outright violence against Nigerian workers and trade union leaders,” the statement reads.

This development suggests a potential breakdown in communication or disagreement over the progress made on the October 2023 agreement. The NLC’s statement indicates a willingness to address the issue and ensure transparency for its members and the public. It remains to be seen how the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment will respond to the NLC’s concerns.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now