LP changes convention venue again following clash with NLC

The Labour Party (LP) has changed the venue of its national convention earlier scheduled to hold on March 29 in Benin City, Edo State.

The party’s national convention will now hold on March 27, in Nnewi, Anambra State, according to a statement of notice jointly signed on Saturday night by National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and its National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim.

Notice of the change which was addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mamood, stated that the convention of the party had been brought back by two days and would now be held at Grand Season Hotel, Nnewi.

“We write to kindly refer you to our letter on the above subject matter in which our National Convention rescheduled for 27th of March, 2024, at the International Conference Center Umuahia, Abia State.

“We are however constrained to change the venue as a result of the non-availability of the proposed venue on the scheduled date. We hereby inform you of the new venue for the convention as follows; Venue: Grand Season Hotel, Nnewi, Anambra State. Date: 27th of March, 2024,” the notice stated.

The controversial national convention of the party was first scheduled for March 29 in Benin City, but was then shifted to the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State, with the date changed to March 27.

The changes in the LP’s convention venues may not be unconnected with the recent crisis that has engulfed the leadership of the party and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The union has been at loggerheads with the Julius Abure faction of the LP and has stated its desire to have him removed.

Abure and the LP, on the other hand, have accused the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero of scheming to remove the party Chairman and install his stooge in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

The political wing of the NLC had, in a letter last week, called for the cancellation of the planned Abia convention which it said was illegal and demanded the immediate resignation of Abure as the party chairman.

They also called for the formation of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.

But the LP leadership in a counter statement, opposed the directive, alleging that it was driven by Ajaero’s supposed desire to become the next national chairman of the party.

