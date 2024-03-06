Politics
Appeal Court reinstates Julius Abure as LP National Chairman
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, reinstated Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).
The appellate court presided over by Justice Hamman Barka also set aside an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court which restrained Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.
On April 5, 2023, Justice Hamza Muazu had ruled on an ex parte application and placed a restraining order on Abure, Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu, and Oluchi Opara from acting as national officers of the party.
However, the appellate court held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter, and awarded the sum of N1m in favour of the appellants.
READ ALSO:LP chairman, Julius Abure, sacks five aides
While delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Abure challenging the decision of the high court, Justice Barka, who led a three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal, held that Abure’s appeal had merit and was accordingly allowed.
The suit which sought to remove Abure was filed by factional chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, Martins Esikpali John, Lucky Shaibu and Isah Zekeri.
Other appellants included Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, John Elomah, and Ayobami Arabambi.
They had accused Abure and others of forging several documents of the FCT high court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last elections.
