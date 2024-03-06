Ordeal of Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, resumes, as Assembly serves him impeachment notice

The political crisis within the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo worsened on Wednesday, as the Edo State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who announced the impeachment notice during plenary, said the petition dated March 5, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members against the deputy governor.

Aiguobarueghian said: “The petition against the deputy governor came in on March 5 and was signed by 21 out of the 24 members. The number of members who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the constitution.”

The Majority Leader also said that the petition was based on two grounds of perjury and revealing of government secrets.

The speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku while acknowledging receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve Shaibu the impeachment notice.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

The impeachment notice is the latest in the crisis that engulfed the state government as Governor Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads since the middle of 2023 when Shaibu announced his intention to run for the office of the governor of the state.

