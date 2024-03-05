Edo 2024: ‘We are waiting for him’, PDP responds to Shaibu’s threat of legal action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the decision of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu to seek redress in court over the outcome of the primary of the party ahead of the governorship election in Edo State, adding that it was not worried over it.

The party, through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said it would be waiting for Shaibu, who emerged as winner of a parallel primary conducted in the state, but overlooked by the PDP in favour of Asue Ighodalo, who is believed to have the backing of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It will be recalled that Shaibu, had last week, stormed the national headquarters of the party and demanded that he be recognised as the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

The deputy governor had also raised the alarm that he was being threatened with impeachment for insisting that the right thing be done in the PDP in Edo State.

The PDP, however, insisted that Ighodalo remains the only candidate of the party and had presented the certificate of return to him.

Abdullahi, who spoke in an interview with Daily Trust, on the action and threat by Shaibu, said the party was not deterred by the threat of the deputy governor.

He said: “We are not worried. We wish the deputy governor well on his journey to the court. We are waiting for him. We cannot continue to run this party like this. Is he the only one who contested the primary? Why is he going on like this?”

Speaking further, the PDP deputy spokesman said other aspirants who contested the primary have decided to rest their case and wondered why the deputy governor refused to be pacified.

“There were ten of them that bought the form; the rest have accepted the reconciliation move of the party. Have you heard any of them say they were coming to the party to ask for a certificate of return? This is a recipe for a crisis. We cannot waste our time if someone is not ready for reconciliation. We have a legal department”, he added.

