Lagos debunks reports of signing contract for green line rail construction

The Lagos State government has debunked reports that it had signed a contract with an unnamed company for the construction of the proposed green rail line.

The denial came following a viral post on social media on Monday, claiming that the state government had signed a contract for the construction of the green metro line.

The post which elicited loads of comments, likes and shares, reads:

“The Lagos Green Metro Line contract is officially signed! This 68km rail will traverse key areas like Marina, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1, Ajah, Lekki 2, Ogombo, Elepetu, Eluju, Lekki Airport, and Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“Projections indicate it will transport 500,000+ passengers daily initially, with numbers expected to exceed a million by 2031.”

But while reacting to the post, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, denied the report, saying the contract for the construction of the rail has not been signed.

“Not Yet. What was signed was the second phase of the red line which links the red line from the Ebute Metta station to connect the blue line at the national theatre,” Gawat wrote on X.

