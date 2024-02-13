Lagos Police crack down on “one-chance” robberies in Ketu, Ogudu, others

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday, announced increased patrols and checkpoints in specific areas following a reported resurgence of “one-chance” robberies. This announcement comes after daily situation reports revealed a rising concern in Oworonshoki, Alapere, Ogudu, and Ketu.

Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin stated, “Our daily situation reports have indicated a resurfacing of one-chance robberies in Oworonshoki, Alapere, Ogudu, and Ketu.”

One-chance robberies involve criminals posing as taxi or bus drivers to lure unsuspecting passengers before robbing them.

To address this concern, the police will be implementing “increased checks” in the identified areas. While acknowledging that these measures may cause “some delays or minimal traffic buildup,” the police emphasized that “this is in the interest of their safety and security.”

Hundeyin concluded by appealing to motorists for “understanding” and urged them to remain vigilant against potential criminal activity. This underscores the importance of public cooperation in tackling security challenges.

