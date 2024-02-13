Metro
Fire razes Kwara High Court complex
Fire on Tuesday morning razed the Kwara State High Court Complex in Ilorin.
The spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said in a statement that the fire damaged 40 offices, three open courtrooms, the Registry department, and the litigation office on the premises.
He added that the inferno was caused by a surge in power supply to the area.
The statement read: “On the morning of February 13th, 2024, at 07:33 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at the State High Court in Ilorin.
READ ALSO: Gunmen invade palace in Kwara, kill monarch, abduct wife, two others
“Responding swiftly, the fire crew rushed to the scene to find the imposing State High Court building ablaze. This building, housing 40 offices and three open courtrooms was in peril, with the registry department and litigation office particularly affected by the inferno.
“With commendable courage and determination, the firefighters immediately commenced their efforts to combat the raging flames. Working tirelessly, they skilfully navigated through the burning structure, deploying their expertise and resources to contain and extinguish the fire.
“Despite the daunting challenges they faced, the firefighters succeeded in saving the State High Court from complete devastation, preventing what could have been a catastrophic loss.”
