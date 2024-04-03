Fire guts LP chairman, Julius Abure’s house in Abuja

Fire on Wednesday morning gutted the residence of the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, in Abuja.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said in a statement the fire started a few minutes after 1:00 a.m. when Abure and members of his family were asleep.

He said: “The entire family was trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase making it impossible for Abure and family to escape.

“However, it took divine intervention for the national chairman and his family to escape after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs making way for the family to escape.

“Men of the Fire Service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated.

“Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is however stable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now