EFCC arrests cross-dresser, Bobrisky, for naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, over alleged abuse of Naira, spraying of Naira notes and currency mutilation.

Bobrisky was arrested in Lagos on Wednesday night.

He has since been detained at the Lagos Command of the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the controversial cross-dresser’s arrest and detention on Thursday morning, affirmed that he would be charged to court.

Oyewale said: “Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command.

“We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of Naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the Naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”

Bobrisky has been involved in a series of controversies in the past weeks.

