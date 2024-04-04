News
EFCC arrests cross-dresser, Bobrisky, for naira abuse
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, over alleged abuse of Naira, spraying of Naira notes and currency mutilation.
Bobrisky was arrested in Lagos on Wednesday night.
He has since been detained at the Lagos Command of the EFCC.
The anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the controversial cross-dresser’s arrest and detention on Thursday morning, affirmed that he would be charged to court.
READ ALSO: Bobrisky reacts to arrest of 67 suspected gay men in Delta State
Oyewale said: “Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command.
“We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of Naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others.
“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the Naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”
Bobrisky has been involved in a series of controversies in the past weeks.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...