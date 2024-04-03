Naira up by 1.23%, exchanges for N1,262/$ at official market

The Naira ended at N1, 262.85 to a dollar at the official market on Wednesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira gained N15.73 at the close of the day’s trading.

This represents a 1.23 percent appreciation when compared to the N1, 278.58 to a dollar for Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Naira appreciates further against dollar at official window, trades at ₦1,603|$1

However, the total turnover increased to $166.18 million on Wednesday, up from $111.18 million the previous day.

Meanwhile, at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,296 and N1,210 against the dollar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now