Bobrisky reacts to arrest of 67 suspected gay men in Delta State

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known in social circles as Bobrisky has taken to social media to react to the arrest of suspected gay men in Delta State.

Recall that the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday that the gay men (numbering up to 67) were arrested at a hotel in Warri, Delta State, after acting on intelligence gathered.

The statement reads thus in part; ‘’On the 27th of August, 2023 at about 2100hrs, operatives of the divisional patrol team attached to Ekpan Division intercepted a male cross-dresser who claimed to be an actor; upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a member of a certain gay club and that he was on his way to join his fellow members for a gay marriage ceremony.

‘‘Acting on intelligence gathered, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, raided Teebolus Hotel off Refinery Road Ekpan Warri where some suspected gay members were reportedly holding a gay marriage ceremony. As the operatives arrived at the said hotel, the gay members immediately took to flight, scampering in different directions. The policemen chased and arrested a total number of sixty-seven suspects both male and female for allegedly conducting and attending a same-s3x wedding ceremony between Daniel Pius ‘m’(the groom) aged 22 yrs old and Maxwell Ohwonohwo ‘m’ (bride) aged 20yrs.

‘‘The venue of the illicit event was searched, and the following items were recovered at the scene: one codeine bottle, three cups of refined Canadian loud, five sachets of SK, one sachet of tramadol, four tablets of molly drug, one crusher, gay marriage ceremonial dresses.’’

While reacting to the arrest of the gay men in Delta State, Bobrisky in a post on his Instagram page said that the queer class is not for everybody, especially those residing in Nigeria.

Bobrisky said that the arrested gay men should learn from their A-list counterparts who are aware that there is a law against same s3x marriage in Nigeria.

He wrote; ‘I strongly believe you guys can learn from those A-list. Firstly, there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry yourselves in this country, why the hell did you call yourselves together to organise a wedding?

‘‘That is the dumbest news I have ever read this week. You all deserve how you all were treated, sad truth. If you feel you are in love with your partner and you want to be together, why not relocate to where you are welcome?’’

