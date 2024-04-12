Entertainment
ABUSE OF NAIRA: Bobrisky bags six months jail term with no option of fine
Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly known in social circles as Bobrisky has been sentenced to six months in prison with no option of fine for abuse of the naira.
The sentence was slammed on the controversial transvestite by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday morning, April 12.
Recall that Bobrisky was charged on six counts, including money laundering and abuse of the Naira, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 5.
READ ALSO:Bobrisky’s lawyer reacts after court adjourns crossdresser’s case
However, once he admitted to the crime, the court dropped the money laundering allegations against him but found him guilty of naira abuse. Additionally, the court ruled that he be kept in the custody of the EFCC in Lagos.
The judge had subsequently postponed the case’s hearing until April 9. The Eid-Fitri public holiday, which fell between April 9 and April 11, prevented the court from convening.
Section 21 (1) of the CBN Act 2007 states that “anyone who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”
