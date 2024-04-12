News
‘I am a’man’, Bobrisky confesses in court
Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known in social circles as Bobrisky, caused a mild drama in court when he confessed to being a man.
On Friday, April 12, the self-professed transvestite came up to clarify his gender identity in front of the Federal High Court in Lagos.
Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison without the possibility of a fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos for misusing the naira.
But when the judge questioned him about his sex before he was sentenced, he immediately answered that he was a man.
READ ALSO: ABUSE OF NAIRA: Bobrisky bags six months jail term with no option of fine
When the judge inquired, “Are you a man or a woman?” Bobrisky answered, “I am a man.”
Recall that on April 5, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Bobrisky with six offenses, including money laundering and misusing the naira.
The court found him guilty of naira misuse but dropped the money laundering charges against him when he admitted to the act. The court also ordered that he remain under the EFCC’s custody in Lagos.
The case’s hearing was then rescheduled by the judge until April 9. The court was unable to meet because of the Eid-Fitri national holiday, which fell between April 9 and April 11.
