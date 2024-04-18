Bobrisky relocated to Kirikiri from Ikoyi prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has relocated crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, from the Ikoyi Correctional Center to the Kirikiri Prison.

This piece of information was made known in a report published by Leadership newspaper, which disclosed that Bobrisky has been discreetly transferred to Kirikiri Prison.

“It is procedural that he be moved to Kirikiri since it is an expansive prison compared to what we have here.” A source told the newspaper.

The source further revealed to the media outlet that Okuneye was covertly transferred to the facility where he will spend his sentence for security concerns.

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison with no option of fine for abuse of the naira by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday morning, April 12.

READ ALSO:Bobrisky’s lawyer reacts after court adjourns crossdresser’s case

He was charged on six counts, including money laundering and abuse of the Naira, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 5.

However, once he admitted to the crime, the court dropped the money laundering allegations against him but found him guilty of naira abuse. Additionally, the court ruled that he should be kept in the custody of the EFCC in Lagos.

The judge subsequently postponed the case’s hearing until April 9. The Eid-Fitri public holiday, which fell between April 9 and April 11, prevented the court from convening.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now