Court convicts Bobrisky for naira abuse, to be sentenced April 9

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday, convicted the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, for mutilation of the naira.

The judge found the defendant guilty after reviewing the case’s circumstances.

Police in Lagos arrested Bobrisky on Wednesday night and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged abuse of the naira.

He was arraigned on a six-count charge of money laundering and abuse of the naira by the commission.

In the charge filed on Friday by its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and seven others, the EFCC alleged that the cross-dresser tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall in the Lekki area of Lagos on March 24.

At the proceeding, Bobrisky said in his allocutus before the court that he was ignorant of the legislation regarding naira abuse.

He said: “I know, My Lord. My Lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page, and I would educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions. I’m a first-time offender.”

Thereafter, the judge reminded him that ignorance of the law did not qualify as an excuse.

In a bench ruling, Justice Awogboro held: “The defendant is convicted as charged.”

Justice Awogboro adjourned the sentencing till April 9.

