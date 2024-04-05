Metro
Bobrisky arrives court for EFCC arraignment (Video)
Popular Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has arrived at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, for his arraignment by the EFCC today, April 5.
Bobrisky was driven by EFCC agents with armed police escorts to the Federal High Court building in Ikoyi, Lagos in the morning in a white Hiace Toyota bus.
The crossdresser, whose mugshot was made public by the EFCC yesterday, is anticipated to face consequences from the anti-graft agency due to concerns over his alleged involvement in money laundering and misuse of Naira notes.
READ ALSO:EFCC arrests cross-dresser, Bobrisky, for naira abuse
The EFCC said in a statement issued on Thursday that Bobrisky is the subject of an investigation by Lagos Zonal Command authorities on allegations that he sprayed Naira notes.
The statement added that Bobrisky was taken into custody after he was captured on camera spraying and flashing large amounts of brand-new Naira notes during the March 24, 2024, movie premiere of Ajakaju, which was produced by Nollywood actress and producer Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos.
The EFCC also informed that a thorough investigation revealed that Bobrisky had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.
