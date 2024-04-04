Nigeria govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge with speed cameras

The Federal Government has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and installed speed limit cameras to improve safety in the facility.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Keisha, announced the re-opening of the bridge on Thursday in Lagos.

She said that the speed cameras were installed in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The federal government ordered the closure of the bridge on January 9 for repair works.

Keisha said the speed cameras would be displayed conspicuously at the median to capture motorists who would exceed the limit.

She explained that anyone caught violating the limit would not face immediate penalties on the spot.

The controller said: “Today we are fixing the speed limits. It is in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps and they are on the bridge now doing that.

“The speed limit has been designed to be 80km/per hour. So, if you speed past 80km in the next few weeks, your honourable commissioner will have you to contend with.

“And at the renewal of your vehicle license, you will be surcharged. So it’s no longer going to be business as usual.’’

Keisha, however, noted that the bridge still had some additional work ongoing on it.

This, according to her, includes the installation of solar lights and CCTV cameras.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, corroborated Keisha’s statements and appealed for compliance.

He said: “You will see speed limit signs as from today and the speed cameras will come on. The speed limit for Third Mainland Bridge is 80km per hour, so the speed cameras are there.

“So if you go beyond the speed limits, what it does is that it takes a picture of your car and your number plate; we have a database, and we have our ways of sending your bills to you.”

