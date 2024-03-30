Third Mainland Bridge to reopen fully April 4

The Lagos State government said on Saturday the Third Mainland Bridge would be reopened to the public on April 4.

The bridge was partially closed for repair works on January 9.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed the re-opening in a statement on Saturday.

He said: “Dear Lagos residents, we are pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4, 2024, following extensive repairs.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead.”

