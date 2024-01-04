Lagos govt issues travel advisory to motorists ahead of Third Mainland Bridge closure

The Lagos State government has issued a travel advisory to motorists ahead of the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repair works.

The Federal Government will close the Iyana Oworo-Adeniji Adele section of the bridge for rehabilitation works on January 9.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, issued the advisory in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the arrangement was to ensure the flow of traffic and reduce stress on the road.

It read: “The closure is part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023 focusing on fixing the ramps, and now, the remaining parts of the bridge will also be repaired.

“However, to ease the burden of commuting, the following arrangements have been made;

“1. From 12:00 a.m. to 12 noon, the bridge is open for Mainland Inbound Island travels while those who intend to come from the Island to the Mainland are advised to use Eko Bridge.

2. Conversely, from 12 noon to 12:00 a.m., motorists will be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island will have to use Eko Bridge.”

