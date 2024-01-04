Police arrests wanted cult leader in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested a suspected notorious cult leader, Barikui Amanyie, in the state.

The Rivers State police command had earlier declared the 35-year-old wanted for several attacks and killing of innocent victims in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

She said: “Amanyie, who hails from Kaanii in the Khana area of Rivers, has been on the command watchlist since December 31, 2021, after he and five others murdered Mr. Lioneda Lebari.

“Lebari was tracked by the gang after he withdrew his annual savings of N150,000 from a local thrift collector.

“The deceased was tracked to Oil Mill Junction, attacked, robbed, and stabbed multiple times by Amanyie and his gang before they (hoodlums) left him to die from his wounds.”

Iringe-Koko said after the matter was reported to the police, a manhunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Upon his resumption of duty, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, directed all tactical units and divisions to intensify efforts to apprehend all wanted criminals on the command watchlist.

“Before Amanyie’s arrest, he had been hiding and switching hideouts regularly to evade arrest.

“However, on December 20, our anti-kidnapping unit responded to a tip-off and apprehended the suspect in his hideout at Eleme area of the state.

“Items recovered from the suspect were locally made pistols and other items believed to be charms.

“The suspect had confessed to the crime and had already been charged on two-count charges of murder and cultism,” the spokesperson added.

