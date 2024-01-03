Police arrest 11 for cattle rustling, other crimes in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested 11 persons for alleged cattle rustling and other crimes in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the suspects who included a Nigerien were arrested in separate operations between Babura, Kiyawa, and Suletankarkar local government areas of the state in December last year.

He said one of the suspects identified as Abdulhadi Saidu was arrested with two cows along the Kiyawa-Balago road in Kiyawa.

The spokesman said: “When questioned, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of the cows.

“Another suspect, Ibrahim Rabiu, 22, and resident of Bakin Kasuwa also in Kiyawa, was arrested in possession of 15 pieces of roofing zinc.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the zinc from one of the houses in the area.”

