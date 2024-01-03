Metro
Kano Hisbah seizes truck with 24,000 bottles of beer
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a truck loaded with over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages seized from smugglers at midnight.
The Director General of the board, Alhaji Abba Sufi, revealed this on Wednesday at the board’s headquarters in Kano, while inspecting the truck confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road on Tuesday night.
Sufi said: “The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight.”
He stated that Hisbah personnel in the state have been proactive in enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against smuggling of beer, including other intoxicating substances into the state through its neighbouring state borders.
READ ALSO: Kano Hisbah police arrest man for killing day old baby girl
He extolled the Hisbah personnel for working with stakeholders in the crusade against beer smuggling into the state in cognisance with Sharia law.
The acting Assistant Commander General, Intelligent Crimes Dispatch Unit of the board, Fu’ad Dorayi, in response, said the truck driver and two others were also apprehended.
Dorayi also urged people to report any vehicles carrying suspected products along specific routes, including Kano/Zaria Road, Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road, Kano-Katsina Road, Kano-Maiduguri Road, and Kano-Hadejia Road.
