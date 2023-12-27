Police arraigns woman for alleged murder of housemaid in Kano

Police on Wednesday arraigned a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Surajo, at the Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing her housemaid to death.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of attempt to commit suicide and culpable homicide for allegedly stabbing the victim, Nafiu Hafizu, to death.

The prosecution counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the defendant used a sharp knife and attempted to commit suicide by killing herself and cutting herself on the left hand on December 20.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Kano

He said: “In the process, the defendant used the said sharp knife and stabbed Nafiu on his chest and other parts of his body, which led to his death.”

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 281 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the first charge and not guilty to the second.

Chief Magistrate Hadiza Abdulrahman ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter to February 1, 2024, for further mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now