Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Kano

Police operatives have arrested eight suspected armed robbers in Kano State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano, said one Ibrahim Rabiu A.K.A Janare was arrested along with seven others for a robbery incident along the Katsina road and Kurna Asabe area of Ungogo local government area of the state.

Other members of the gang are – Aminu Adamu, Danye, Halifa Bashir, Jamilu Mas’udu, Abubakar Surajo, Ahmad Surajo, Muftahu Surajo, and Ibrahim Surajo.

READ ALSO: Kano Hisbah police arrest man for killing day old baby girl

The spokesman said: “We recovered two unregistered motorcycles, three swords, four cutlasses, five parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 135 pieces of exol tablets, 10 sachets of diazepam tablets, 150 pieces of rubber solution, and 27 injections during the operation.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Gumel, assured the public that the command will remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all residents in Kano State.

“We will not relent in our efforts to apprehend and bring to justice, those who seek to disrupt the peace and peaceful coexistence being enjoyed under our areas of supervision.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now