Kano Hisbah police arrest man for killing day old baby girl

The Kano State Hisbah Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, Misbahu Salisu, for allegedly poisoning his day-old baby girl to death because he preferred a male child.

The Deputy Commander General of the State Hisbah Board, Dr Mujahid Aminudeen, who announced the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Friday, said the suspect was arrested at Doka Baici community of Tofa Local Government Area after a report was lodged at the Command.

Aminudeen said the suspect confessed to giving the baby a local insecticide known as Otapiapia which led to her death as well as drugging the child’s mother.

“The suspect, Salisu, confessed to our operatives that he gave the baby girl Otapiapia and also drugged the mother of the baby, Sa’ade, with a cup of tea which contained sleeping tablets before carrying out the criminal act.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, saying he preferred a male child but his wife gave birth to a female, which prompted him to end the baby’s life.

“He has been handed over to the police for further investigation and will soon be charged to ourt for prosecution,” Aminudeen said.

