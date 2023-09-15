Troops rescue 17 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 17 kidnapped victims and recovered rustled cows in Zamfara State.

The Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin Daji, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday in Gusau.

He added that the troops rescued two victims and recovered a commercial vehicle carrying foodstuff along Corner Jollof in the Shinkafi local government area of the state on Thursday.

The statement read: “Similarly, ground troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danjigba while on a routine patrol intercepted and rescued three kidnapped victims.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were abducted from their farmlands and held captive at Dangajeru forest where they successfully escaped due to the intensified clearance operation by troops within the area.



READ ALSO: Troops arrest five terrorists’ logistics suppliers in Borno

“In another development, on September 13, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI intercepted and rescued eight kidnapped victims at Baggega, while four male victims were rescued unhurt at Bunkasau village in the Bukkuyum LGA September 11.

“On 12 September 2023, acting on intelligence reports on the movement of large numbers of rustled animals by Bandits around Tsamiyar Gezozi in Anka LGA of Zamfara state, troops deployed at Anka swung into action to the crossing route and engaged the bandits with superior fire which forced the bandits to flee and abandoned over 130 rustled animals.

“The recovered animals were handed over to the appropriate authority on recovered rustled animals to deliver to the rightful owners.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now