Troops arrest five terrorists’ logistics suppliers in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday killed three suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The Director of Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the troops also arrested five terrorists’ logistic suppliers in the state.

He added that the suspects were arrested with 14 bags of rice, 11 bags of biscuits, 46 bags of corn flour, and N3.18 million, among others.

The spokesman said: “In a separate sustained operation to rid the North-East Nigeria of terrorism and insurgency, combined troops of 192 Battalion and 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in conjunction with Hybrid Force, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, conducted offensive operations within the general areas of Gobara, Ambaga, and Madachi in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“During the operations, troops neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists and recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Beretta Pistol, 17 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition, 4 rounds of 9 mm Ammunition and a Dane Gun.

“Similarly, combined troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment, while mounting a Stop and Search operation along Biu – Maiduguri road intercepted five BHT logistics suppliers and recovered two vehicles conveying 20 bags of maize, 11 bags of soya beans, 11 bags of biscuits, 14 bags of rice, 46 bags of corn flours and the sum of N3,186,000 only. Suspects are currently in custody helping with further investigation.”

