Troops destroy 34 illegal refineries, arrests 16 suspects in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 34 illegal refineries and arrested 16 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this at a bi-weekly news briefing on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also denied oil thieves the sum of N765.8 million and recovered 55 assorted weapons and 96 assorted ammunition during the period.

He added that the troops discovered and destroyed 71 dugout pits, 36 boats, 83 storage tanks, five vehicles, four motorcycles, 58 cooking ovens, five pumping machines, three generators and three speedboats.

The spokesman said: “Also, troops recovered 569,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 486,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel and 59,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“The military will continue to pursue aggressive military operations against violent extremist groups seeking to undermine the security of the country and conduct violence against the people.

“Accordingly, the armed forces remains focused on its core mission and will continually make adjustments along the way to better protect citizens, while isolating and annihilating those groups constituting a security nuisance to the country.”

