Sports minister gives reason for relocation of office to Abuja stadium

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, on Thursday explained why he relocated his office to the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The minister, who addressed journalists at the stadium, said he would personally supervise activities in the sports centre and ensure that things were put in the right place.

He said: “I did a tour of MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, and I insisted that instead of having my office at the Secretariat, my office as Sports Development minister has to be at the stadium.

“I have taken that decision already, I have an assignment to make the ministry work and we have to make it work. MKO Abiola Stadium is where we have 90 percent of the departments of sports.

“The stadium is where we have all the federations’ secretariats, athletes, and footballers. For the purpose of coordination and to keep a watchful eye, it is imperative that my office is at the stadium.

“I don’t mind the challenges; what matters to me is the gain in the sports sector. I have also issued a memo to the permanent secretary that the remaining sports departments should be at the stadium.”



Enoh stressed that his main focus would be the growth of sports and its use for the development of the country.

“The focus as a sports minister is going to be in two folds; one is the development of sports, the grassroots development, infrastructure, and amenities at the grassroots level where the real talents are domiciled.

“I want to see those talents from Ajegunle developed into elite sportsmen. We want to go to those places where there are fewer opportunities, or may not get the opportunity to express themselves.

“I want to provide, like a basketball court for those in the hinterland and others. A lot of times, great boxers are not produced in the high-brow areas but in the local environments,” he added.

The minister also visited the National Stadium in Lagos as part of his familiarization tour of major sports facilities in the country.

