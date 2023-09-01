NAF destroys terrorists’ camps, illegal refineries in air raids

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai on Friday destroyed suspected terrorists’ camps and illegal oil refining sites in the country.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the various air raids on terrorists, militants and oil thieves had continued to deny them freedom to cause mayhem in many parts of the country.

The spokesman added that the troops raided the terrorists’ hideout near Arina Woje following confirmation that the criminals had continued to use the location situated in the Southern Tumbuns near Lake Chad in Borno State as a hideout.

Gabkwet said: “Credible intelligence had further revealed that the location remained active with some other terrorists using the area to store their weapons and other logistics.

READ ALSO: Troops destroy 34 illegal refineries, arrests 16 suspects in Niger Delta

“Consequently, approval was given for the air strikes with resounding success recorded based on the huge cloud of smoke and fire observed as well as feedback from locals at the fringes of the location.

“It is important to note that the area was last attacked on June 13, with resounding success but it was discovered that some terrorists, feeling the heat from other areas, were returning to the location to hide.

“Several air strikes were also carried out in in Bille, a rural community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers, which had become well-known for numerous illegal oil refining activities.

“Air strikes will continue in all troubled spots and areas where illegal criminal activities are known to occur.

“These operations will also be in liaison with other security and government agencies until the activities of these criminals are reduced to the barest minimum.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now