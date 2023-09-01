Tinubu approves 5 million eyeglasses for visually impaired Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has approved the provision of five million pairs of eyeglasses to visually impaired Nigerians.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the announcement when the Chief Executive Officer of Peek Vision Foundation, Andrew Bastawrous, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president approved the partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Eye Health Programme and the foundation on the provision of the eyeglasses because of his personal experience with eye health.

Tinubu recalled that his late mother, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji, was able to see clearly again after she received a pair of glasses.

The president said: “My first experience was with my mother of blessed memory. She was ill and she could not recognise me. When I intervened, she was treated and given a pair of glasses.

“The next question she asked me was: I have you, and you are able to do this for me. What about those other women and their children who may not have somebody like you to intervene for them?

“So I made a promise to her that I will pursue the mass provision of eye care vigorously and that I would provide free eye screenings and surgeries to people because of that question my mother asked me and because of her passion to see others healed.

“We eventually impacted the eye health of millions of people in Lagos, and you could see their joy over the immediate sight enhancements when they were given a pair of glasses.

“I am in support of this initiative, and I will encourage the mobilisation of further commitment to see this through and to reach vulnerable people all across our country. Some parents may not pay attention to this, but I will, because I am touched.”

