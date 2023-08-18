Fuel subsidy: Tinubu approves CNG initiative to reduce burden on Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the establishment of the PCNGI was a demonstration of the president’s readiness to ease the pain caused by the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

The president had in his national broadcast last month said the Federal Government would roll out 3000 units of CNG-fuelled buses to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The statement read: “The transformative initiative is poised to revolutionize the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles while simultaneously bolstering in-country manufacturing, local assembly, and expansive job creation in line with the presidential directive.

“It comprises a comprehensive adoption strategy which includes empowering workshops programme/ nationwide network of workshops, local assembly, and job creation with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.

“Furthermore, in line with the PCNGI’s determination to ensure seamless integration of CNG utility within the current midstream and downstream energy value chain to support its sustainability, the PCNGI will facilitate the provision of workshops across all geopolitical zones and states with essential kits and comprehensive training for newly employed staff, thus creating new opportunities for technical skill development and employment for Nigerians.

“The new nationwide network of workshops, to be established through the initiative, would ensure widespread access and demand side utilization of CNG technology and CNG-related expertise, thereby facilitating smoother transitions for vehicle owners at the wider benefit of the Nigerian economy.”

