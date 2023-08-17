News
Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt announces N5bn palliative for each state
The Federal Government on Thursday announced a N5 billion palliative for each state in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the National Economic Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.
The meeting was attended by governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahya (Gombe) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).
Others were Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Sheriff Obrevwori (Delta), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Umaru Namadi (Jigawa).
READ ALSO: Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt, labour resume meeting on palliatives, NLC president absent
Also at the meeting were Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Prince Bassey Otu (Cross River), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State acting governor), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmad Aliu (Sokoto), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Peter Mbah (Enugu).
Katsina, Rivers, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, and Kebbi were represented by their deputy governors.
The Federal Government had in June promised to come up with measures to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal announced by President Bola Tinubu in his May 29 inaugural address.
