Nigerian govt appoints CMDS for 11 medical centres

The Federal Government has appointed new chief medical directors for 11 medical centres in the country.

The Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Health, Patricia Deworitshe, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The appointment, according to her, took effect on August 1.

The new CMDs are – Prof. Nyandanti Yakub Wilberforce – Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State; Prof. Issa Baba Awoye – Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara State; Dr. Umar Faruk Abdumajid – FMC, Daura, Katsina State; Dr. Muhammad Shittu Adamu –FMC, Wase, Plateau; and Prof. Shuaibu Jauro Yahya – FMC, Mubi, Adamawa State.

Others are – Dr. Mercy Anugwu – FMC, Onitsha, Anambra State; Prof. Auwalu Sani Salihu– FNPH, Dawanau, Kano State; Prof. Rufai Ahmed – Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer, Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria, Prof. Mangwa Kortar – FMC, Makurdi, Benue State; Prof. Robinson Chukwudi Onoh – Alex Ekwueme, Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State; and Dr. Nurudeen Isa – National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State.

The Permanent Secretary in the FMOH, Kachollom Daju, who presented the letters to the CMDs charged them to work with the health workers and stakeholders to provide a conducive environment required for effective healthcare services in the hospitals.

