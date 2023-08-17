Police arrests General Overseer over female evangelist’s death in Abia guest house

Police operatives in Abia have arrested the General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministry, Bishop Timothy Otu, over the death of a female evangelist in the state.

The lady, a mother of five and attached to a Pentecostal church in Aba, was found dead at a guest house in Ovom village, Obingwa local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the news to journalists on Thursday in Umuahia, identified the deceased as Happiness Echieze.

She said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation into the matter, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at a hospital’s morgue in Aba.

The spokesperson said: “On August 13, 2023, at approximately 09:30 AM, Mr. Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isiala Ngwa Police Division that an incident had occurred.

“It was revealed that on the evening of August 12, 2023, around 09:25 PM, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isiala Ngwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

“Further details provided by Mr. Akpan indicated that on the same date, around 12:00 AM, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze.

“She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose.”

