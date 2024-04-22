Nigerian govt to resume prosecution of Boko Haram suspects in detention

The Nigerian government has resolved to resume the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects held in detention facilities in Kainji, Niger State.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, stated this during a two-day High-level African Counter-terrorism Summit on Monday in Abuja.

He said security operatives are actively gathering intelligence information on the activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) sects fighters in order to confront the groups directly.

The NSA stressed that the counter-terrorism summit was a demonstration of Nigeria’s strong commitment to the United Nations Counter-terrorism agreement.

Signatories to the agreement had noted that Africa was confronted with various terrorist organizations that exploit local vulnerabilities.

Ribadu added that Nigeria has adopted a comprehensive approach to address the ‘ever-changing security threats posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Also speaking at the summit, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism at the UN Office on Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, noted that the global body’s success in its fight against terrorism depend on the collaboration of African nations in finding solution to the problems.

