Abuja Court restrains Secondus from attending PDP NEC, BoT meetings

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has been restrained from attending the meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and that of the Board of Trustees (BoT) by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja pending the determination of a motion on notice.

The court also ordered the National Chairman, Secretary of the Party, National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees not to allow Secondus to attend any of its meetings until the suit is determined.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the ruling in an ex-parte motion by one Titus Jones, a PDP member from Rivers State.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/440/2024, Uche Secondus; the PDP; acting PDP chairman, Umar Damagun; the PDP Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; the PDP National Executive Committee; the PDP National Working Committee; the PDP Board of Trustees and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are first to eight defendants respectively.

The plaintiff had sought an order restraining the NEC, NWC, party chairman, secretary, and BoT from allowing Secondus to attend any of its meetings pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Jones also prayed the court to stop Secondus from attending any meeting of the party pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

In his ruling dated April 5, 2024, a copy which was sighted by journalists on Monday, Ekwo granted all the reliefs of the plaintiff.

It partly read: “Order is hereby made restraining the fourth defendant, his agents, servants, subordinates, officers howsoever described from giving any notice of a meeting of the second defendant be it caucus meetings, meetings of the National Executive Committee (fifth defendant) or Board of Trustees (seventh defendant) or any other meeting however called to the furst defendant who has been suspended from the second defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice

“Order is hereby made restraining the first defendant from attending any meeting of the second defendant, be it caucus meetings, meetings of the National Executive Committee (fifth defendant) or Board of Trustees (seventh defendant) or any other meeting howsoever described participating in the proceedings, deliberations of any such meeting pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The matter was, however, adjourned till April 12, 2024, for motion on notice.

