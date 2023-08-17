Court adjourns Emefiele’s N6.9bn ‘fraud’ case to Aug 23

The travails of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, continued on Thursday after the case over N6.9 billion alleged procurement fraud been stalled due to the absence of the first and second defendants who are said to be indisposed.

The Presiding Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter following the absence of the other two defendants in the matter.

Emefiele was, however, present in court today (Thursday).

Following an application for adjournment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter to August 23, 2023.

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

The embattled apex bank chief, has been in detention since he was suspended from office on June 9, 2023.

This was over conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The offence is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

