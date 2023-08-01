News
Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt, labour resume meeting on palliatives, NLC president absent
The meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour resumed on Tuesday with the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, conspicuously absent.
The two parties on Monday agreed to adjourn the meeting convened to deliberate on the palliative measures for Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Labour to go ahead with planned fuel subsidy protest
The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the planned nationwide protest organized by the NLC to press home its demands for the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal by the government.
Ajaero had in a chat with journalists at the end of Monday’s meeting held at the conference hall of the chief of staff’s office in the State House, Abuja, insisted that the protest would go ahead as planned.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...