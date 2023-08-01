Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt, labour resume meeting on palliatives, NLC president absent

The meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour resumed on Tuesday with the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, conspicuously absent.

The two parties on Monday agreed to adjourn the meeting convened to deliberate on the palliative measures for Nigerians.

The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the planned nationwide protest organized by the NLC to press home its demands for the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal by the government.

Ajaero had in a chat with journalists at the end of Monday’s meeting held at the conference hall of the chief of staff’s office in the State House, Abuja, insisted that the protest would go ahead as planned.

