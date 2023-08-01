Helicopter crashes on Lagos road, bursts into flames

An unidentified helicopter on Tuesday crashed on the Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, Lagos, and burst into flames upon impact.

Officials of the Lagos Fire Service, and the police, who were first responders at the scene were trying to put out the fire.

READ ALSO: NAF Fighter jet crashes in Makurdi

As at the time of this report, the number of casualties, identity and cause of the crash were still unknown,

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now