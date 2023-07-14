An FT7-NI fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, The PUNCH has reported.

Though details about the incident are still sketchy, a military source quoted by the report said two personnel of the Nigerian Air Force onboard ejected unhurt.

Read also: BBNaija ‘All Stars’ debuts July 23, winner to take home N120m cash prize

The source said: “An FT7-NI aircraft crashed today in Makurdi. The cause of the crash could not be immediately ascertained. It had two Airmen onboard. They ejected unhurt from the jet.”

The spokesman of the NAF, Commodore Edward Gabkwet is yet to make an official confirmation of the crash.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now